HUNTINGTON — The Cabell-Huntington Health Department is recommending wearing a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status, following updated community spread transmission levels from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published last week.
The CDC’s county transmission levels are comprised of three levels — low, medium and high. Cabell County entered the high category as cases across the country continue to rise. The U.S. is averaging about 110,000 cases a day, which is the most since February but still a fraction of the peak in January.
“We are essentially echoing CDC guidance at a local level to keep people safe,” said Hannah Petracca, public information officer for the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.
Cabell County had 106 active cases as of Thursday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard.
Last week, Marshall University reinstated its mask mandate for all those indoors for the first time since March. Marshall will update its requirements every week along with CDC guidance. The Cabell County Public Library is also again requiring employees to wear masks and strongly encouraging patrons to do so.
CDC transmission levels are based on the average number of new cases in seven days and the percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients. Nearby counties including Wayne, Putnam and Kanawha remain at medium risk level.
The CDC updates county transmission levels every Thursday.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.