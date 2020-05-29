HUNTINGTON — Cabell Huntington Hospital Family Urgent Care Center, located at 2 Stonecrest Drive in Huntington, will reopen Friday, May 29. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Patients should visit an urgent care when suffering from conditions that are not emergencies, but require immediate attention, such as sprains and fractures, allergic reactions, asthma, cuts and burns, animal bites, pink eye or ear infections.
In accordance with CDC guidelines, all patients and visitors are asked to wear face masks, which can include cloth masks, when entering urgent care. If you are experiencing fever, productive new cough, new shortness of breath, body aches, new sore throat, have been in contact with a known COVID-19 patient or a person in quarantine or awaiting a COVID-19 test, visit the drive-through testing area located at the front of Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Hours are subject to change based on volume or state guidelines. For more information, visit www.cabellhuntington.org.