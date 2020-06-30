HUNTINGTON — Several doctors and staff members within the orthopedic surgery department at Marshall Health have been asked to quarantine after a co-worker tested positive for COVID-19.
While Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center typically rotate trauma patient intake from Emergency Medical System transports daily, patients with trauma or orthopedic injuries are now being routed only to St. Mary’s.
According to a statement from Marshall Health Chief Medical Officer Larry Dial, M.D., the individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was asymptomatic while around others in the department. The person, who was only identified as being from “within the department of Orthopaedic Surgery at Marshall Health,” was tested after symptoms started to appear.
In-depth contract tracing was conducted and anyone known to be in contact with the individual has been asked to quarantine for 14 days. Those individuals will also be tested for the virus.
“At this time, we do not believe any patients were exposed but continue due diligence to identify anyone this individual came in contact with without wearing proper PPE,” Dial said. “We are working with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department to closely monitor this situation as well as health care partners throughout the community to ensure patients receive the care they need.”
Officials with Mountain Health Network, the parent company of the two hospitals where the Marshall Health employees work, said the exposed employees are being monitored with guidance from infectious disease specialists and the health departments from the counties in which they live.
Marshall Orthopaedic is continuing to provide patient care via telemedicine and orthopedic providers who have not been quarantined are still providing in-person care.
According to Lisa Chamberlin Stump, chief strategy officer for Mountain Health Network, the intake adjustment the hospitals was made to allocate system resources to St. Mary’s, which will continue to provide full hospital and emergency services for trauma patients and people with orthopedic injuries.
Mountain Health Network said there is no outbreak of COVID-19 among its staff.
“These self-isolation measures are taken out of an abundance of caution to protect our patients, staff and community," MHN officials said in a statement.
Although the adjustments had to be made, the self-isolation has not affected the safety or ability of the hospital network to provide services, according to MHN. Earlier Monday, Mountain Health Network urged patients to not put off surgeries and procedures that had been delayed due to the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
Dial emphasized the importance of wearing a mask in public, social distancing and washing hands regularly with soap and water to prevent the spread of the virus.