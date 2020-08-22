CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed six new COVID-19 deaths on Saturday morning, including one man from Cabell County and five residents of Logan County.
In a 10 a.m. email, DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 72-year-old man from Cabell County, and five women from Logan County, ages 84, 86, 78, 79 and 85.
“As we continue the fight against this pandemic, we are devastated by the loss of more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary, in the email. “The families of these residents have our deepest sympathies.”
As of 10 a.m. Aug. 22, there have been 391,683 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 9,185 total cases and 176 deaths.
Cases per county: Barbour (33), Berkeley (764), Boone (127), Braxton (9), Brooke (83), Cabell (486), Calhoun (8), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (187), Gilmer (18), Grant (133), Greenbrier (99), Hampshire (91), Hancock (116), Hardy (63), Harrison (252), Jackson (188), Jefferson (318), Kanawha (1,194), Lewis (32), Lincoln (115), Logan (431), Marion (207), Marshall (135), Mason (82), McDowell (66), Mercer (272), Mineral (129), Mingo (208), Monongalia (1,040), Monroe (57), Morgan (37), Nicholas (40), Ohio (286), Pendleton (48), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (134), Putnam (244), Raleigh (320), Randolph (219), Ritchie (3), Roane (23), Summers (18), Taylor (98), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (226), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (289), Wyoming (51).
