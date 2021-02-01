CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced four new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, Feb. 1.
They are a 63-year-old man from Fayette County, a 93-year-old man from Cabell County, a 78-year-old woman from Wetzel County, and a 79-year-old man from Wood County.
There have been 1,926,680 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 121,425 total cases and 2,028 total deaths.
Cases per county: Barbour (1,113), Berkeley (8,972), Boone (1,431), Braxton (749), Brooke (1,920), Cabell (7,119), Calhoun (214), Clay (355), Doddridge (412), Fayette (2,398), Gilmer (589), Grant (1,007), Greenbrier (2,264), Hampshire (1,398), Hancock (2,489), Hardy (1,221), Harrison (4,491), Jackson (1,566), Jefferson (3,360), Kanawha (11,130), Lewis (855), Lincoln (1,129), Logan (2,444), Marion (3,371), Marshall (2,823), Mason (1,648), McDowell (1,259), Mercer (3,924), Mineral (2,503), Mingo (1,927), Monongalia (7,138), Monroe (885), Morgan (880), Nicholas (1,059), Ohio (3,411), Pendleton (575), Pleasants (772), Pocahontas (556), Preston (2,431), Putnam (3,843), Raleigh (4,199), Randolph (2,214), Ritchie (567), Roane (464), Summers (675), Taylor (1,020), Tucker (459), Tyler (576), Upshur (1,497), Wayne (2,389), Webster (257), Wetzel (1013), Wirt (328), Wood (6,543), Wyoming (1,593).
West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.
Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.
This is a developing story and will be updated.