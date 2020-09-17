HUNTINGTON — A student-athlete at Cabell Midland High School has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the county school system announced Thursday.
The identified student is a member of the school’s football team and was last in close contact with other team members and coaches Saturday, then attended school Monday morning before leaving for home, according to a release.
After conducting the necessary contact tracing and investigations in cooperation with the district’s chief health officer Dr. Andrea Lauffer, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department has determined the other players on the football team, the team’s coaches, and all students and teachers who were in five classes the student attended Monday morning must be quarantined. All affected parties are being contacted today and deep cleaning of the school has taken place.
Other students and staff at the school were socially distanced from the identified student and should not be affected, according to the health department.
Because Cabell Midland played a football game with Huntington High School on Friday night, it was possible some Huntington players had been exposed. However, after contact tracing was complete, county health officials determined there was no exposure at Huntington High. All Huntington High students can return to school Friday and football will continue as planned. A junior varsity game scheduled for Thursday will be rescheduled.
The district has decided to relax the student attendance policy at Cabell Midland for the next few days to allow any parent or guardian to keep their student home if they are uncertain about the safety of their child attending school. Students who stay home should check Schoology for assignments.
Both Cabell Midland and Huntington High remain open and on the previously announced blended model schedule.
Those who feel they need to be tested should contact their primary care provider, their local hospital or local health care clinic.