ONA — Cabell County Schools has announced that both Cabell Midland High School and Huntington High School proms, scheduled for the end of April, will be postponed to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Due to the fluid nature of the virus’s impact, it is unknown when the events will take place, officials said.
Although the decision didn’t come as a surprise to many students, Taylor Stevens, a senior at Cabell Midland, said it’s still an emotional time for her and her classmates.
“I was pretty sad because this is our senior year, so it’s our prom; it’s the last dance we will ever have,” Stevens said. “I had my dress and my shoes, and I was planning on getting it altered, too.”
Cabell Midland’s prom was originally scheduled for April 25, but after Gov. Jim Justice extended school closures in West Virginia until at least April 30, student activities were postponed, as well.
“I hope the school reschedules prom; everyone already bought their dresses, made plans,” Stevens said.
Although events across the Tri-State have been put on hold, Ceredo’s RoseTree Boutique co-owner Debbie Cottage Chaney said it hasn’t yet hurt the store’s business as they continue to offer free shipping and curbside pickup.
“‘Postponed’ means they will be rescheduled,” Chaney said. “Other than Kanawha County, I don’t know of anywhere else in the Tri-State area that has actually canceled — people will go to prom July 1; people will go Aug. 1.”
Chaney said she is confident school districts will uphold their word to make sure students are able to experience prom safely.
“It’s like they can’t take this time away — it’s important for the girl and the guy to go to prom,” she said. “It’s a big event. They might not be going out to dinner, but it’ll get rescheduled. Life will be normal again one day soon.”
Chaney said she has heard customers discussing hosting their own proms once social distancing guidelines are lifted in the event that schools choose not to reschedule.
West Virginia United States Pageants and the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center have also joined forces in planning an alternative statewide prom event to be held July 18.
The prom is open to all public, private and home-school junior and senior high school students and will be complete with a prom king and queen chosen through an online photo contest.
The date and time is subject to change, and more information can be found at www.myevent/wvprom2020.