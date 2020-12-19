HUNTINGTON — Remote learning will continue in local counties following the release of the updated West Virginia Department of Education color-coded metrics map.
While Cabell County remained orange for another week, signaling heightened community transmission of COVID-19, Wayne County moved to red, which signals substantial community transmission. Both colors require remote learning for scheduled school days.
Other red counties in the region are Lincoln and Mason. Like Cabell, Putnam County was designated orange.
The map, which is developed with information from the state Department of Health and Human Resources, is updated every Saturday and can be viewed at https://wvde.us/reentrymetrics.