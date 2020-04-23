HUNTINGTON — Cabell County’s overdose rates spiked briefly in March but have since leveled off, said a county official who believes the rates might be linked to the COVID-19 outbreak and social distancing guidelines.
The initial increase took place March 20-22, just days before West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice issued a stay-at-home order for the state, when Cabell County EMS received 13 “suspected overdose” calls in a 72-hour period, said Connie Priddy, director of quality compliance with Cabell County EMS and Quick Response Team coordinator.
Because some effects of the coronavirus pandemic, like unemployment, depression and isolation, are risk factors for those struggling with substance use, many health care and treatment providers expected to see a surge in overdose numbers.
But with one week of April remaining, only 35 suspected overdose calls have been reported in Cabell County so far this month, a surprising but welcome result, Priddy said.
“After that spike, our numbers leveled phenomenally,” Priddy said. “It’s not really what we expected — I expected that they would not only continue along the same path but probably rise, so the fact that we have not seen that, and through April, if the numbers continue, we’re going to be really low. We’re certainly thankful.”
Priddy said medical professionals on the national level have reported a similar trend. Some cite the possibility that individuals may be experiencing a more stable environment during the stay-at-home orders, but they also caution that it’s simply too early to tell what the cause may be.
Locally, Priddy said the Cabell County QRT kicked into “high gear” following the spike, changing its model to protect both individuals in need as well as the faith leaders, health care professionals and law enforcement who would typically make door-to-door visits to those who recently overdosed.
“We realized quickly that there just wasn’t going to be a way to do face-to-face contact,” Priddy said. “We needed to continue to address people as we can, so we made up packets of information, even supplied naloxone and things like that to the people at highest risk who had overdosed.”
In response to the COVID-19 crisis statewide, Gov. Justice and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Office of Drug Control Policy has launched a new smartphone application for individuals struggling with substance use disorder.
The app, “Connections,” is designed to reduce isolation and offer support resources to those in need, according to a news release.
“We’ve given people struggling with addiction real hope and access to opportunities like never before,” Justice said in the release. “But as we’ve had to separate from each other to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus, it’s been really tough on those who may truly need the support of others to stay on a path toward recovery.”
Justice said the app, which will connect treatment providers across the state with their patients, will continue to help those struggling “move forward” amid the pandemic.
Developed by CHESS Health in Rochester, New York, the application will include group discussion features, peer support, messaging with care providers, progress tracking and other “eTherapy” programs to assist in learning recovery skills.
The Connections app is free to West Virginians through their treatment provider as well as those in recovery who are no longer visiting a provider.
More information about the Connections resource can be found at helpandhopewv.org.