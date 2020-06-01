HUNTINGTON — Though the Cabell County Public Library and all its branches had a soft opening on May 11, resuming drive-thru pickup service, on Monday members of the public were once again allowed inside its buildings.
The library and its branches had been closed since March 17 due to concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus.
With its reopening, library staff now require masks to be worn inside the building at all times and social distancing to be observed. The number of people allowed in the building at any one time is limited, so patrons are asked to use the library facilities — the computers; choosing a book, DVD, or other material; asking a question; making copies or sending faxes — and then leave once their task has been accomplished. Public restrooms are not currently available to patrons.
According to a news release from the library, the continued use of the drive-up window or the drop off/pick up services at branch libraries is still encouraged. All books and other materials should be returned to the Cabell County libraries’ book returns.
All library programming continues to be done virtually, with upcoming summer events to be posted at https://www.cabell.lib.wv.us.
The Putnam County Library also resumed its in-library service on Monday, allowing patrons to once again enter the library to access materials and services.
Like the Cabell County Public Library, the Putnam County Library continues to offer digital services and encourages the use of contactless pick-up of requested materials.
Putnam County’s Main Library is limited to 20 patrons at one time in the building, while its branch libraries are limited to five patrons at one time. All patrons will be required to wear a mask or face covering to be allowed access to the library, and a face covering will be provided if a patron does not have one.
Visitors are encouraged to bring their own devices to access the library’s WiFi, but may use public access computers on an as-needed basis, limited to one hour per day. Materials being returned to the Putnam County Library must be returned to the book drop or designated receptacle just inside the library entrance and will continue to be quarantined for a minimum of 72 hours.
Elsewhere, the Boyd County Public Library is preparing to reopen on Monday, June 8, in a phased approach.
More information on each county library system’s policies and procedures can be found online on their websites or Facebook pages.