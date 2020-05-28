CHARLESTON — Free COVID-19 testing in Cabell County reached the target population, according to data released by the state Thursday.
Of the 651 tests performed at Sixteenth Street Baptist Church on Friday and Saturday, 56% were black Cabell County residents, said West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch.
In total, 3,058 tests were taken in Cabell, Kanawha, Monongalia and Marion counties. Crouch said there were six positive tests — one being a black resident. Crouch did not say where the positives were located.
While the free testing is available to all residents, even those who are asymptomatic, the target audience is black and other West Virginians of color — a population that has been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.
Though only making up 3.6% of the population, 21.4% of all cases in the state are black or other people of color. In Cabell County, 13.33% of all cases are black or other people of color, despite making up only about 5% of the population.
More free testing took place in Fayette County on Thursday and will take place in Kanawha, Berkeley, Jefferson, Mineral and Morgan counties Friday and Saturday.
Testing of all inmates in the state’s correctional facilities will begin soon, though the state could not provide a timetable Thursday. Three new positives were reported among inmates at Huttonsville Correctional Center in Randolph County, bringing the total to 105.
When asked about the daily number of new positive cases increasing over the past two weeks, Gov. Jim Justice and his health officials pointed to the outbreak in Huttonsville and the free community testing as explanation. Not including tests taken Thursday, free testing has seen 5,446 West Virginians be tested for COVID-19 in just four days.
Health officials said when monitoring the data, they must balance incident rates in congregate settings versus the community and the increasing testing capacity with the state’s hospital capacity while keeping in mind the economic ramifications of needing to slow down reopening, or “leave the dance floor,” as Dr. Clay Marsh has called it.
Marsh, the state coronavirus czar, said in order to ensure West Virginia’s comeback into society is safe, 80% of the population must wear a mask. If 60% of the population wears a mask, he said there will be bumps, but bumps the state can handle.
“We know a lot of spread of the virus is done by those not diagnosed, who have mild symptoms or are pre-symptoms,” Marsh said. “Even with the tests we do, the test is good in that moment but a week afterward you could have gotten the COVID-19 infection. That is the reason mitigation measures we have all taken — behavioral changes, wearing face coverings or masks — are so important. You don’t know who is infected, and you don’t know all the time if you are infected.”
There were 36 new positive cases reported in West Virginia on Thursday out of 1,576 lab results received by the state. Fatalities remained at 74.
In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state now reports probable cases, which are individuals who have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.
Cases by county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case) are: Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (287/11), Boone (10/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/0), Cabell (59/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (46/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (10/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (29/0), Hancock (15/2), Hardy (38/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (165/3), Kanawha (216/2), Lewis (6/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (17/0), Marion (51/0), Marshall (28/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (42/2), Mingo (5/1), Monongalia (121/10), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (41/0), Pendleton (9/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (17/1), Preston (17/5), Putnam (35/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (124/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (98/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (51 /3) and Wyoming (3/0).
In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine announced outdoor visitation at assisted living facilities and intermediate care facilities would be permitted to resume June 8. He said the decision was made after weighing the risk with the long-term effects of isolation and loss of connection in those populations. It also came after requests from families and discussion with experts and advocates, he said.
DeWine also said the decision to have county/local fairs will be left up to local officials. Guidelines will soon be released on how to safely have junior fairs and livestock shows. Lawrence County, Ohio, announced this week the cancellation of its fair, which was scheduled for July.
There were 476 new positive cases reported in Ohio on Thursday, for a total of 33,915, and 54 new deaths, for a total of 2,098. Hospitalizations grew by 111.
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced some pools will be permitted to reopen with limited capacity June 29, though he said the guidelines won’t be easy to meet. Every state park will reopen June 1.
There were 113 new positive cases reported in Kentucky on Thursday, for a total of 9,184, and nine new deaths, for a total of 409.
Across the U.S., the CDC on Thursday reported a total of 1,698,523 cases of COVID-19. There were more than 1,400 new deaths related to the virus, pushing the number of fatalities over 100,000, to 100,446.