HUNTINGTON — About 53% of Cabell County residents are vaccinated against COVID-19, with about 1% getting vaccinated each month for the past five months, according to officials at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.
“You might think that 1% per month is not very much, but 1% of our population is about 900 people,” Chief Executive Officer and Health Officer Dr. Michael Kilkenny said.
“So in the last five months, since a lot of health departments stopped doing immunizations thinking that that was covered by the other entities in the community, we’ve continued to do so, and that may make the difference.”
With 53% of residents being vaccinated, the percent of Cabell County residents who are vaccinated is about 5% higher than the state average, Kilkenny said.
If vaccinations continue at the current rate, he said, the county will be “adequately immunized” in about two years.
During Wednesday’s Board of Health meeting, director of epidemiology Dr. Abir Rahman said the epidemiology department monitored COVID-19 cases through November and December and saw a significant rise, mirroring what health departments across the country have seen.
“While we hoped the numbers will eventually return to what we have seen before the holidays, that did not happen,” Rahman said. “Near the last week of December, we started seeing a sharp rise in cases, similar to what we have seen around the country.”
Kilkenny discussed outbreak cases from the omicron variant and said vaccinated individuals are getting COVID-19 from this variant, but are five times less likely to have severe symptoms or require hospitalization.
“The majority of hospitalized cases and majority of severe cases remain among the unimmunized,” he said. “The unimmunized are paying a very high price through the rest of this pandemic, and we need to do everything that we can do to help them get immunized and avoid the injury of this disease.”
Public information officer Hannah Petracca said while the health department does not have programs offering free COVID-19 tests or masks, federal entities are partnering with local organizations to provide the resources.
Individuals seeking free COVID-19 tests can request them at https://www.covidtests.gov/ and check local Valley Health Systems locations. KN95 and N95 masks are expected to be available at participating CVS, Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies in the near future.
The Board of Health also recognized Daniel Conrad as the new chairman and Fred Kitchen as new vice chairman during Wednesday’s meeting. The next meeting is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23.