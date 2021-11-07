HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education plans to revisit its masking policy at a special meeting Tuesday, Nov. 9, beginning at 2:30 p.m.
The special meeting agenda had been finalized before last Tuesday, but the item concerning the mask policy was added for discussion and potential action at the request of board president Mary Neely, who expressed concern over some inconsistencies in the current guidance that was approved by her and other voting members in September.
Board member Alyssa Bond was also vocal in her concern about the mask mandate being lifted, particularly as it pertains to the quarantine guidelines, which are more strict and numerous if masks are not worn in the classroom.
Requests for comment from Neely and Bond were not immediately returned last week.
The district office lifted the mask requirement for indoor spaces, including classrooms, effective Nov. 1, after requiring masks for nearly two months.
The change came after Cabell County reached and maintained a color-coded status of “green,” “yellow” or “gold” for five consecutive days on the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 risk map.
Since the mask mandate was lifted, Cabell County has returned to “orange” status on at least one day.
Whether the district didn’t believe numbers would go down, or weren’t prepared for the consequences of lifting a mandate, the back-and-forth between a mask requirement or not seemed to worry Superintendent Ryan Saxe.
“I think that one of the good things is that we are seeing a downward trend, but using the (DHHR) COVID-19 (color) map is a little bit problematic because there are days where there are elevated levels and then they go down, and so one of the things we want to do is provide consistency,” Saxe said.
He also alerted school board members to more comprehensive contact tracing and the potential for increased quarantine numbers as a result of no longer requiring masks in schools.
As of Saturday, there were 34 positive cases of COVID-19 in the school system and 102 people in quarantine.
“More quarantines means more students outside of school, and I think that is where the concern lies at this point and we want to ensure consistent learning opportunities for our students and keep them in school as much as possible and not going back and forth with masks or no masks,” Saxe said.
Cabell County held “gold” status from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2 and was “yellow” for one day and “green” for two before that.
However, a steady upward trend in percent positivity over the past seven days had the county back in the “orange” category on Wednesday.
But no word was given by Cabell school officials about whether they would reinstate the mask mandate.