HUNTINGTON — School social workers, teachers and administrators are striving to overcome various obstacles to ensure Cabell County families and students feel supported during this time of uncertainty, according to school social workers Erica Hardesty and Nicola May.
More than a month has passed since West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced schools across the state would close in light of the novel coronavirus, and May said the transition hasn’t been easy.
“At first, all the school social workers were kind of at a loss about how we were going to communicate with students and what we were going to do in this time,” May said. “Of course, isolation brings out a lot of mental health issues, so we’ve tried to make sure the students’ emotional needs are met, and that has been kind of difficult. We’ve had several kids who have family members who are not working right now, and that’s been hard as well — the parents and families in general have become very depressed by this, and there has been a rise in anxiety occurring.”
Hardesty said although the education community was caught off guard by the sudden changes, they quickly came together to identify the most important needs of students and how to best support families during the crisis.
“What we’re doing is working well with the teachers at this point. The teachers are the ones that are really reaching out daily and weekly to these students, and the ones they are having trouble getting in contact with, they will refer them to the administration or us, the social workers, so we are working with them to do home visits or extra phone calls,” Hardesty said. “It’s very much a collaborative team, and everyone is just jumping in and helping where they can.”
May said technology has been a “game-changer” during the crisis, allowing social workers and teachers to stay in contact with families who need support through various mediums of communication — phone call, email, Zoom, Schoology — any platform that is best for them.
“The big part of what we are doing right now is when we make calls to check on families, several have identified that they have lack of transportation for food or supplies, so we have been making sure they have those things,” May said. “We have delivered food baskets from community resources. I’ve taken lunches and snacks to the kids at the city mission to make sure they have everything they need. My co-workers and I are really working hard to make sure these kids, their needs are being met as much as possible.”
Hardesty said while at first some families were hesitant or confused by the additional phone calls and check-ins from school staff, she has seen many parents and students begin to open up over the course of the month.
“It’s definitely been a different time, and at first some families weren’t sure what was going on either. They have been just as stressed as we are, but now they know we want to be in contact and help them in any way we can,” Hardesty said. “They are reaching out to their teachers, emailing, calling, and even kids are calling and reaching out.”
May said while staff want to make sure students are completing assignments and continuing to learn outside of classroom walls, making sure their spirits stay lifted has been equally important.
“That’s been a main priority,” May said. “Not just making sure kids have their homework and access to technology, but they are asking questions about the kids doing OK emotionally.”
Families with questions about available resources or who are in need of support can call their child’s school for information or assistance.
“Some of us are going into the schools and being there to help with phone calls and parents,” Hardesty said. “It’s overwhelming how much the teachers and administration have really pulled together to help. We’re really just there to support them and these families of our community.”