HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County School district plans to establish Wi-Fi hotspots across the county that can be accessed by students and their families, without having to enter any building, beginning Thursday, March 19.
The district owns 10 school buses with Wi-Fi service that will be positioned district-wide to serve as wireless hotspots.
These are the locations for the buses to be parked for internet access, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday:
- Department of Motor Vehicles, 801 Madison Ave., Huntington, WV 25704
- Department of Health Human Resources, 2699 Park Ave., Huntington, WV 25704
- Marcum Terrace, 1100 Marcum Terrace, Huntington, WV 25705
- Rotary Garden Apartments, 65 Smith Drive, Huntington, WV 25705
- Morrison Grocery, 5197 W.Va. 10, Barboursville, WV 25504
- Barker Ridge Church, 9457 Barker Ridge, Milton, WV 25541
- Zoar Church, 1955 Balls Gap Road, Milton, WV 25541
- Chestnut Grove Church, 10390 Dry Ridge Road, Milton, WV 25541
Most Cabell County schools will have a new wireless network deployed Thursday morning to provide internet access to serve students. The wireless networks should be able to be access from the parking lots. The name of this wireless access point will be "Student/Guest" and will not require any password. The wireless will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at all elementary school sites.