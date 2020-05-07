HUNTINGTON — Middle and high school students in Cabell County can expect to clean out their lockers and return books and devices to school in the coming week ahead of the final day of school May 21.
For Cabell Midland High School students, locker clean-outs will take place Monday through Wednesday, May 11-13, depending on the grade level.
The full schedule can be found on Cabell Midland High School’s Facebook page and website, and all students who enter the building on the designated dates must practice social distancing and wear a mask.
Huntington High School students are scheduled to clean out their lockers Monday through Friday, May 11-15.
The schedule is based on grade level and the last name of the student and can be found at cabellschools.com as well as on the school’s Facebook page.
Students who have a loaned laptop may also return it during their locker clean-out at HHS, but it is not required at this time and will be collected at a later date in May or June should the student decide to keep it through the end of school.
At Huntington East Middle School, locker clean-out and packet drop-off is underway this week.
Staff said if students were unable to attend on the designated dates, they should contact the school for alternate plans.
Milton Middle School’s locker clean-out also took place this week, but a makeup day is scheduled from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 8, for those who were unable to attend.
The pickup will be drive-through style, and staff will bring out the items left behind in the student’s locker.
Parents and students are asked to stay in their cars and wear masks.
Plans for Barboursville and Huntington middle schools have not been publicly announced, but Superintendent Ryan Saxe said Tuesday evening at the Cabell County Board of Education meeting that parents should receive plans soon if they have not already.
Additional information regarding book and technology return will also be announced in the coming weeks.