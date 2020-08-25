HUNTINGTON — After a week of deliberation, the Cabell County Board of Education will vote Tuesday, Aug. 25, whether to implement the statewide color-code re-entry system, which alters the district’s former back-to-school plan already approved by board members.
Cabell’s re-entry guidelines offered re-entry in phases, with Phase 2 serving as the “in between,” where students would return in a blended, two-day rotation until safe.
The state’s color-code system is based on a seven-day rolling average and essentially omits any Phase 2-like scenario. Instead, students would attend in person until the county reaches a “Code Red,” when they would transition to full-time virtual.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe made the decision to implement the new statewide system upon its release but announced last week that he and the board would reconsider it after seeking public comment.
The special board meeting to discuss the matter begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the district’s central office, 2850 5th Ave. The meeting is open to the public, and attendees are required to wear a mask or face covering.
People can also join via teleconference by calling 304-553-7794 and entering access code 840-113-055# upon connection.
More information about Cabell’s back-to-school plan is online at www.cabellschools.com/reopening.