HUNTINGTON — As the year that we will never forget comes to a close, Cabell County topped 100 COVID-19-related deaths.
A 68-year-old woman and a 73-year-old woman from Cabell County were among the 20 deaths reported in West Virginia on New Year’s Eve. The deaths bring Cabell County’s total deaths related to the pandemic to 101; the state, 1,338.
There were 1,974 active cases of the virus in the county as of Thursday.
Statewide, 1,109 new positive cases were reported and the daily positivity rate was 5.54%.
Other deaths reported Thursday by the state included a 34-year-old man from Wyoming County, 73-year-old man from Logan County, 73-year-old man from Mercer County, 67-year-old man from Wood County, 76-year-old man from Kanawha County, 81-year-old man from Berkeley County, 76-year-old woman from Mercer County, 69-year-old man from Monongalia County, 82-year-old woman from Nicholas County, 89-year-old man from Harrison County 97-year-old woman from Greenbrier County, 94-year-old man from Greenbrier County, 61-year-old woman from Putnam County, 76-year-old man from Ohio County, 70-year-old man from Marion County, 59-year-old man from Wood County, 73-year-old man from Greenbrier County and 94-year-old woman from Hancock County.
There are 24,488 active cases in the state.