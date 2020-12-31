HUNTINGTON — As the year that we will never forget comes to a close, Cabell County topped 100 COVID-19 related deaths.
A 68-year-old female and a 73-year-old female from Cabell County were among the 20 deaths reported in West Virginia on New Year's Eve. The deaths bring Cabell County's total deaths related to the pandemic to 101; the state, 1,338.
There were 1,974 active cases of the virus in the county as of Thursday.
Statewide, 1,109 new positive cases were reported and the daily positivity rate was 5.54%. Other deaths reported Thursday by the state included a 34-year-old male from Wyoming County, a 73-year-old male from Logan County, a 73-year-old male from Mercer County, a 67-year-old male from Wood County, a 76-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 81-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 76-year-old female from Mercer County, a 69-year-old male from Monongalia County, an 82-year-old female from Nicholas County, an 89-year-old male from Harrison County a 97-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 94-year-old male from Greenbrier County, a 61-year-old female from Putnam County, a 76-year-old male from Ohio County, a 70-year-old male from Marion County, a 59-year-old male from Wood County, a 73-year-old male from Greenbrier County, and a 94-year-old female from Hancock County.
There are 24,488 active cases in the state.