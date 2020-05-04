CHARLESTON — Cabell, Wayne and Wood counties were removed from the state's COVID-19 "hot spot" list Monday, leaving just five counties remaining under the more strict stay-at-home order.
Cabell County was added to the "hot spot" list after reaching 20 positive cases of COVID-19 April 10. The case count, now at 44, has not rapidly increased. The county only saw one new positive case over the weekend.
Wayne County was added the same day as Cabell after a surge in cases at the Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, which had 64 staff and residents test positive — though not all contribute to the county's total because not all staff reside in Wayne County. The county currently has 90 confirmed cases.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Sunday that Jackson, Kanawha, and Ohio counties were removed from the "hot spot" list. State coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh and State Health Officer Dr. Cathy Slemp worked with the county health departments in deciding to remove the six counties from the list.
Five counties — Marion, Berkeley, Harrison, Jefferson and Monongalia — remain under a stricter stay-at-home order that restricts gatherings to groups of no more than five and directs all businesses to work from home to the greatest extent possible.
Justice said new methodology for determining hot spots and response plans to those hot spots will be announced mid-week. All 55 counties remain under the safer-at-home order, which went into effect Monday. It restricts gatherings to no more than 25 and still encourages telework where possible. Capacity for retail, restaurants and small businesses set by the Department of Health and Human Resources also remains in effect statewide.
Monday was the start of Week 2 of Justice's comeback plan for state businesses, allowing professional services like hair salons and barber shops, outdoor dining at restaurants and small businesses with 10 or fewer employees to reopen. Week 3 will begin next Monday, and Justice said more information on what types of businesses are included in Week 3 and guidelines will be released soon.
Slemp cautioned West Virginians on Monday that just because some things are reopening, this is not going back to "normal."
"We have to be cautious and disciplined with this," Slemp said.
Physical distance — even in a group of 25 — is still important, as is wearing a face mask or covering. Telework should still be used to the maximum extent, she said, and delivery services should still be prioritized. Vulnerable populations, such as the immunocompromised or the elderly, should continue to "shelter in place" as much as possible.
Slemp also said those who are heading back to work need to be aware they could bring the virus into their homes, and devise a plan to ensure it cannot spread in their home, especially if they live with someone who is vulnerable.
No new deaths were reported in West Virginia on Monday. As of 10 a.m., there have been 53,239 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,206 positive, 52,033 negative and 50 deaths. Eleven new positives were reported.
According to DHHR, 52.6% of those confirmed to have the virus have recovered.
Overall confirmed cases by county: Barbour (five), Berkeley (161), Boone (six), Braxton (two), Brooke (three), Cabell (44), Fayette (15), Gilmer (two), Grant (one), Greenbrier (seven), Hampshire (eight), Hancock (11), Hardy (seven), Harrison (31), Jackson (131), Jefferson (81), Kanawha (167), Lewis (four), Lincoln (two), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (17), Mason (12), McDowell (six), Mercer (11), Mineral (19), Mingo (two), Monongalia (106), Monroe (five), Morgan (13), Nicholas (six), Ohio (33), Pendleton (three), Pleasants (two), Pocahontas (two), Preston (13), Putnam (28), Raleigh (11), Randolph (four), Ritchie (one), Roane (six), Summers (one), Taylor (seven), Tucker (four), Tyler (three), Upshur (four), Wayne (90), Wetzel (three), Wirt (three), Wood (43), Wyoming (one).
As manufacturing and construction restarted in Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday said more details would soon come about the plan to reopen restaurants. Retail will reopen May 12.
DeWine said he is looking now at 21-day rolling averages to see COVID-19 trends. The rate of hospitalizations, while going down, is still not quite where he wants it to be, he said.
"We are starting to open up, but we must remember where these COVID-19 numbers are," he said. "In three or four weeks, we'll compare those numbers with where we are today. We will be as open with you and honest with you about where the numbers are."
There were 560 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Ohio on Monday, for a total of 20,474, and 18 new deaths for a total of 1,056.