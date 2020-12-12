Essential reporting in volatile times.

121220-SchoolAlertMap-v2-SOCIAL.jpg
Courtesy of the West Virginia Department of Education

HUNTINGTON — Remote learning will continue for at least one more week for students in Cabell and Wayne counties.

Both counties were designated orange on the West Virginia Department of Education color-coded metrics map released Saturday.

Counties designated as orange have heightened community transmission of COVID-19, and remote learning is required. Staff may report to their schools, as determined by the county, and essential support services, including special education and meals, will continue.

Putnam County was also designated orange for the upcoming week, while Mason County was designated red, signaling substantial community transmission of the virus. Red counties also require remote learning.

Weekly updates are posted at wvde.us/reentrymetrics.

