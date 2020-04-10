HUNTINGTON — As Cabell County’s number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 climbs past 20 and a surge occurs at a Wayne County nursing home, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Friday extended his stricter stay-at-home order to the two counties.
Cabell, Wayne, Ohio and Wood counties join Marion, Harrison, Monongalia, Berkeley, Kanawha, Jefferson and Morgan counties as designated “hot spots” that are under the more restrictive stay-at-home order. The order for the new counties goes into effect at midnight Saturday, April 11.
The new order prohibits gatherings of groups larger than five and mandates employers have their employees work from home to the maximum extent possible. The order authorizes local health departments to establish guidelines to limit the occupancy limits for businesses and entities that remain open. The National Guard is authorized to provide assistance to the counties, such as delivering goods, and the West Virginia State Police can enforce the order.
Cabell County’s case count increased by four Friday, for a total of 21. Wayne County has 17 confirmed cases, most coming from the Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Cabell’s cases include a resident in assisted living at the Woodlands Retirement Community in Huntington, said CEO Jeffrey Harkins. Harkins said the patient was identified Wednesday and the subsequent days have been spent reaching out to other Woodlands residents, their families and staff members to keep them updated.
Right now, mass testing is not occurring at the Woodlands like it has been done at some other assisted living homes, but Harkins said they are prepared to handle the situation if it comes to that.
“Our community (at the Woodlands) has been diligent, but it’s important for the entire community to be diligent,” Harkins said. “The more that use common sense and follow the guidelines, the better it is for everyone.”
Special Metals in Huntington also announced Friday that an employee has been diagnosed with COVID-19. In a news release, the company said the employee is in self-isolation at home and any employee who worked in close proximity to the employee in the past six days has been asked to self-isolate for 14 days.
The work area, break room and restroom areas used by the employee have been cleaned and disinfected, and any employee experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms, including fever and dry cough, has been asked to stay home from work and to contact their medical provider, as well as their human resources manager.
Justice also announced Friday he was issuing $100,000 in block grants to each of the state’s 55 counties to be used to provide additional funds to front-line workers. Justice said it will be up to the county who the money goes to, but it could be anyone from grocery store workers to social service providers. He also challenged wealthier counties to match or provide additional funds.
The National Guard will also receive a block grant to provide $500 to guard members serving the state during the pandemic.
West Virginia coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh said the latest prediction from the University of Washington’s models show the state hitting a peak Sunday, April 12, but that’s only if state residents continue efforts to “flatten the curve.”
“With every decision we are writing our story,” Marsh said.
If West Virginia does have a peak, Marsh said the next two weeks would see a reduction in the number of positive cases being identified. He said the next step would be to figure out the best way to prevent a second peak from occurring, which has been seen in places like China and Japan.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, there have been 15,101 residents tested for COVID-19, with 574 positive, 14,527 negative and five deaths. Positive cases increased by 51 from Thursday.
Confirmed cases by county are: Barbour (four), Berkeley (89), Boone (one), Braxton (one), Brooke (three), Cabell (21), Fayette (three), Greenbrier (three), Hampshire (three), Hancock (seven), Hardy (two), Harrison (28), Jackson (23), Jefferson (46), Kanawha (82), Lewis (two), Logan (eight), Marion (32), Marshall (six), Mason (seven), McDowell (four), Mercer (eight), Mineral (three), Monongalia (78), Monroe (one), Morgan (five), Nicholas (two), Ohio (21), Pendleton (one), Pleasants (one), Preston (six), Putnam (10), Raleigh (five), Randolph (three), Roane (two), Taylor (two), Tucker (two), Tyler (two), Upshur (two), Wayne (17), Wetzel (two), Wirt (two), Wood (18) and Wyoming (one).
In Ohio, no new cases of COVID-19 were reported locally. Gov. Mike DeWine reported 5,836 confirmed positive cases, plus 42 probable positive cases under new U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards, for a total of 5,878. There have been 227 confirmed deaths, plus four probable deaths.
DeWine announced the Ohio Medicaid program is working to reduce administrative barriers on physicians and others to give them more flexibility to provide care, such as waiving co-pays on a 90-day supply of medication.
No new cases were identified locally in Kentucky on Friday. At 5 p.m., the state reported 242 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 1,693, and 90 deaths.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.