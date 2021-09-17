This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January shows the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China.
HUNTINGTON — Six Cabell and Wayne county residents were among the 57 new COVID-19 deaths reported in West Virginia on Friday.
Eighteen of the deaths were reported on the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with official death certificates.
The Cabell County deaths were a 78-year-old woman and two 49-year-old men.
The Wayne County deaths were a 54-year-old man, a 52-year-old woman and an 80-year-old woman.
They bring the number of total virus deaths in Cabell County to 207, while Wayne County has had 54.
Other regional deaths reported Friday were an 80-year-old man from Lincoln County; a 73-year-old woman and 63-year-old woman, both from Mason County; and a 71-year-old man from Logan County.
West Virginia has reported a total of 3,370 deaths related to the virus.
Ohio also reported a high number of deaths Friday — 206, for a total of 21,471. The Ohio Department of Health updates the death count twice a week.
Friday was the third time Ohio has reported more than 8,000 new COVID-19 daily cases in a week.
Kentucky reported 45 new virus-related deaths Friday, for a total of 8,251. More than 5,000 new cases were reported.
Rising demand
Kentucky may not have enough monoclonal antibody courses to meet the rising demand in the state, Gov. Andy Beshear says.
The federal government is rationing the treatments in response to a national shortage, which may limit Kentucky’s ability to give the medicine to anyone who would need it.
“We’re going to be at a point, within a week, where there are going to be folks that want and probably need this treatment and we’re not going to have enough of it,” Beshear said Thursday, adding that the best way to prevent serious illness from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated.
Locally, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 214 new cases of COVID-19 from Tuesday through Friday, for a total of 7,256. There were also three new deaths reported in the county — a 43-year-old woman, 45-year-old man and 79-year-old woman — for a total of 91.
The positive cases reported Friday were for patients ranging in age from 9 months to 98 years old.
