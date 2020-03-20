Charleston Area Medical Center officials have enacted a "no visitor" policy with minimal exceptions effective Friday, CAMC spokesman Dale Witte said in a news release Friday afternoon.
Each CAMC location will implement the policy amid the hospital's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Things are changing rapidly with the COVID-19 response," Witte said in the news release. "As the situation changes, CAMC is making adjustments quickly."
The policy is effective for CAMC’s hospitals, emergency rooms and outpatient clinics.
Hospital officials have made four exceptions to the no-visitor policy.
End-of-life patients will be permitted to have visitors on a case-by-case basis.
Officials also will allow one caregiver to be present for pediatric cases, labor and delivery, and the neonatal intensive care unit for the duration of patients' stays in the hospitals.
For outpatient clinics and emergency room visits, family members will not be allowed to accompany their loved ones into the office or exam room unless absolutely necessary, Witte said.
If an essential caregiver is needed for assistance, only one person may accompany a patient and the caregiver will be asked to wait in their vehicle during the appointment.
People authorized to enter an exam room will be identified with a badge provided to them at the entrance screening checkpoints. Additional visitors will not be permitted in the lobby areas, Witte said.
Witte made the announcement at 12:23 p.m. Friday.
At the time he sent out the release, there were five confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, none of them in counties with CAMC facilities.
The people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 are located in Jefferson, Mercer, Monongalia and Tucker counties. Two of the cases are in Tucker County.