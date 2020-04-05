CAMC Foundation establishes fund to help hospital workers
CHARLESTON — The CAMC Foundation is providing a way to help Charleston Area Medical Center employees who experience personal financial emergencies.
From housekeeping and food service staff to patient transporters, linen services, nurses and many others who take care of patients, many of these local heroes will face hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CAMC Foundation Employee Emergency Fund has been established to directly benefit CAMC employees by providing funds to help with financial hardships due to COVID-19-related events.
The online giving site is set up at https://camcfoundation.org/covidemployee/.