20200405-hdc-CAMC-01

The CAMC Foundation is providing a way to support Charleston Area Medical Center employees who are experiencing personal financial emergencies.

 Courtesy of CAMC

CAMC Foundation establishes fund to help hospital workers

CHARLESTON — The CAMC Foundation is providing a way to help Charleston Area Medical Center employees who experience personal financial emergencies.

From housekeeping and food service staff to patient transporters, linen services, nurses and many others who take care of patients, many of these local heroes will face hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CAMC Foundation Employee Emergency Fund has been established to directly benefit CAMC employees by providing funds to help with financial hardships due to COVID-19-related events.

The online giving site is set up at https://camcfoundation.org/covidemployee/.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.