HUNTINGTON — If you’ve ever had the craving for a Pronto Pup but don’t have the time to spend all day at West Virginia’s only amusement park to get your fix, Camden Park has a solution for you.
On Wednesday, the park began offering a “Camden Curbside” menu that includes several popular food items from the park’s concession stands, including funnel cakes, milk shakes and Pronto Pups.
Camden Park is currently scheduled to open mid-May, said Jack Boylin, park owner and operator. But like several other amusement park operators throughout the country, he’s awaiting more guidance from health and government officials before making a final decision on when to fully open the park because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve been monitoring the situation for a couple of months, and it looks like every park in the country, from Cedar Point to Disneyland, is waiting for guidance on how to proceed. Our first step is to begin curbside service for our concessions,” Boylin said.
“The next step is to understand our part in the governor’s plan and to keep an eye on how others in our industry adapt. Each day brings more information, and we’re looking forward to being open very soon.”
Meanwhile, orders from the Camden Curbside menu will be taken from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and can be placed by contacting the main office at 304-429-4321. A full menu is available on the park’s website, camdenpark.com.
Boylin said he has kept a close eye on how other parks are handling the pandemic situation. Some locations that were supposed to open in April have pushed back to May dates and now have those openings indefinitely postponed.
Unlike many local businesses in the area, Boylin said Camden Park has not been forced to lay off or furlough any current employees, but is not currently hiring any new workers until park administrators have a better idea for what the coming season has in store.
“I think the pandemic has to affect attendance, but I don’t think we’ll know to what extent until we’ve opened and some time has passed,” Boylin added. “I think it helped for President (Donald) Trump to bring out a scientist to explain that the virus doesn’t spread easily outdoors and does not hold up well under sunlight.”