Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, many events have been canceled and facilities closed. If you planned to attend a meeting, event or any type of gathering, verify its status prior to attending.
- The One4All Disability Expo scheduled for April 4 at Huntington High School has been canceled due to the threat of the coronavirus. This year’s event will not be rescheduled due to logistical and calendar restraints. For more information, contact the 2020 Expo Team at 304-691-1393.
- Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia’s facility will suspend production Monday, March 23, through Friday, April 3, for day and mid shifts and Sunday, March 22 through Thursday, April 2, for evening and night shift. Production is expected to resume on evening shift Sunday, April 5. Toyota is offering full pay during this shutdown period for all production/skilled team members and variable workforce.
- Trinity Episcopal Church’s Cridlin Food Pantry closed Thursday afternoon until further notice. Anyone in need of food Friday, March 20, can go to The Salvation Army, where they will have food boxes available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.