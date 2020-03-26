HUNTINGTON — Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, many events have been canceled or postponed, and businesses or other gathering places closed. If you planned to attend a meeting, event or any type of gathering, verify its status prior to attending.
- The Southside Neighborhood Organization/League of Women Voters candidate forum is canceled for April 2. There will be a candidate forum scheduled in the fall, prior to the November general election.
- The Gary Allan concert scheduled for March 26 and postponed to May 30 at Mountain Health Arena has been postponed again until Nov. 5. Tickets for the originally scheduled performance on March 26 and any ticket purchased for the May 30 show will be honored Nov. 5. The Mountain Health Arena box office is temporarily closed. All ticket sales will be online at www.ticketmaster.com at this time. For complete event details and updated box office hours, visit www.mountainhealtharena.com or call 304-696-5990.