HUNTINGTON — Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, many events have been canceled or postponed, and businesses or other gathering places closed. If you planned to attend a meeting, event or any type of gathering, verify its status prior to attending.
- The West Virginia Humanities Council’s Little Lecture originally scheduled for April 26 has been postponed. “Black Huntington and Rise of the African American Middle Class,” by Cicero Fain, will be rescheduled at a later date.
- All Cabell County Schools playgrounds and facilities are closed for public use in order to prevent children and adults from gathering in confined play spaces. Garth Brooks has rescheduled his upcoming stadium concert in the region. His performance at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, which was scheduled for May 16, now will take place June 27. All tickets will be honored for the new date.
- T
he Herald-Dispatch and Huntington Mall’s Easter Egg Treasure Hunt, set to begin March 24, has been postponed.