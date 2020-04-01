HUNTINGTON — Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, many events have been canceled or postponed, and businesses or other gathering places closed. If you planned to attend a meeting, event or any type of gathering, verify its status prior to attending.
The Ironton Farmers Market vendor meeting set for April 7 has been canceled, according to Sam Heighton, executive director of Ironton aLive. The farmers market in downtown Ironton tentatively is scheduled to open May 1, Heighton said. Farmers markets are considered essential, and many across the country now are open, he said. He said he will talk to city officials about how to deal with social distancing. “We could have a drive-through or limit the amount of people allowed in at one time. We want to find a good, safe way to do it,” he said.
- Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, Marshall Artists Series organizers have postponed “Waitress,” originally scheduled for April 27, until 8 p.m. Nov. 19.
Inspired by the beloved film, “Waitress” tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town.
- Tickets are on sale now for $98.42, $81.97, $71 and $64.42. Call the box office at 304-696-6656 or order online at www.ticketmaster.com. All tickets for the original date will be honored at the rescheduled date.
- Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Homeland Southern Gospel Sing scheduled for April 10 at Clendenin Advent Church has been canceled.
- The monthly meeting of TCF (a grief support group, primarily for parents or grandparents who have lost a child/grandchild) will not be held in April due to the stay-at-home restrictions regarding COVID-19. Call Kathy Spence at 304-751-6849 for more information.