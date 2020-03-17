Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, many events have been canceled or postponed. If you planned to attend a meeting, event or any type of gathering, verify its status prior to attending.
- The Cabell County Community Baby Shower that was set for April 22 has been postponed to keep expectant moms and their guests safe and out of potential harm’s way. A rescheduled date will be set in the future. Check for updates at https://www.facebook.com/CabellBabyShower/.
- All services at Sharon Baptist Church in Ironton will be canceled for the next two weeks. Church leaders will re-evaluate the status of reopening around March 30.
- The Milton Ministerial Association’s Lenten Lunches have been canceled for the remainder of Lent.
- The Carter G. Woodson Memorial Foundation Banquet, scheduled for April 11 at Marshall University, has been postponed until further notice. For more information, call Rebecca Glass at 304-633-0996 (leave a message for a return call).
- The April 7 Faculty Merit Foundation Professor of the Year banquet has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date.
- The League of Women Voters announces the cancellation of three meetings: March 23 at Woodlands Retirement Community, April 2 candidate meeting at St. Paul Lutheran Church, and April 14 candidate meeting at Woodlands Retirement Community.
- Briggs Lawrence County Public Library will close all branches at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, and plans to reopen April 6 with regular hours at all locations. All overdue fines through at least June 1 have been suspended, and anything currently checked out will not be due back until April 10. The library’s online digital services will remain available 24 hours a day through the library’s website at www.briggslibrary.com. Links to each service are on the right-hand side of the library home page.