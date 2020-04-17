HUNTINGTON — U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., will be among the federal lawmakers assisting President Donald Trump in helping the United States reopen after the coronavirus shuttered the economy.
Capito, in a conference call Friday afternoon with news media, said she is part of a bipartisan group of members selected by the president to provide counsel on reopening the country following the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The “Opening Up America Again Congressional Group” is a congressional economic task force that includes nearly 70 senators, including 58 Republicans.
Friday’s conference call initially centered on the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which as of Thursday had approved 7,861 loans for West Virginia qualified PPP participants for a combined total of $1.35 billion, according to the U.S. Treasury Department.
However, the program ran out of money Thursday. Democrats and Republicans are continuing to work toward reaching an agreement on setting aside an additional $250 billion in coronavirus aid for small businesses, and Capito remains hopeful a deal can be achieved.
“There is no reason to politicize it,” she said, referring to some Democrats’ efforts to get the latest PPP funding packaged with other provisions, such as $100 billion for health care institutions, $150 billion for state and local governments, and extra help for food stamp recipients.
“The quickest way to help is to put the money back in,” she said. “While these negotiations continue, it’s the sole proprietors and small businesses that maybe weren’t prepared to get in before the funding ran out that are the ones being shut out.”
Capito said she believes the program ran out of money because the demand was much more than expected.
“We are not trying to change the program; we just want to refill the bucket,” she said.
However, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., issued a news release Friday saying he and 37 other senators signed a letter pressing congressional leaders to secure health care coverage for Americans in response to the pandemic. They urged Senate and House leaders to take steps to ensure that those who have lost their employer-based benefits, and those who are uninsured or underinsured, do not have to face this major public health crisis without access to health insurance.
They urged strengthening of Medicaid to deal with an expected influx of individuals eligible for and in need of that coverage. The letter also lobbied for a reopening of the ACA Marketplace and premium relief for enrollees, as well as reimbursement of added premiums that newly unemployed people may have to pay to continue their health coverage plans through their former employers.
Capito also touched on Trump’s three-phase plan to help reopen the country.
Phase one recommends strict social distancing for all people in public, while nonessential travel and gatherings larger than 10 people are discouraged.
In phase two, people are encouraged to maximize social distancing and limit gatherings to no more than 50 people, unless precautionary measures are taken. Travel could resume.
Phase three would bring a return to normalcy, with the focus on identifying and isolating any new infections.
“Testing and confidence is critical to reopening,” Capito said.
Manchin, when asked his reaction to the president’s reopening plan, said any plan to restart the economy cannot be based on dates, but on “the data and recommendations from our trusted health care professionals.”
He said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, and Dr. Clay Marsh, who is leading efforts in West Virginia, are “both cautiously optimistic about our ability to safely reopen our communities.”
“They encouraged a continued increase in testing capabilities and the pursuit of a reliable treatment so West Virginians can gain confidence that it is safe to slowly return to work, school and church,” said Manchin, who had spoken to both Fauci and Marsh this week.
Trump’s plan calls for states with declining infections and strong testing to begin a three-phase gradual reopening of businesses and schools.
“This is a gradual process,” Trump said Thursday during a COVID-19 briefing, adding that recent trends in some states were so positive that they could soon start phase one.
The guidelines recommend states pass checkpoints that look at new cases, testing and surveillance data over the prior 14 days before advancing from one phase to another.
Capito said areas like West Virginia and Midwestern states, which have relatively low rates of infection and deaths, could be among the first to start phase one of the president’s plan.
“Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, I’ve been communicating with West Virginians daily to make sure they have the resources they need to meet this challenge head-on. There is no question this pandemic has impacted our state and our entire country from many different angles — particularly the health of our citizens and our economy,” Capito said. “West Virginia is doing a great job. While we must continue to follow the advice of medical experts and practice social distancing, we need to look ahead to make sure we are taking the right steps to get our economy open and moving when this pandemic passes. That means working to make sure our small businesses and communities have the proper resources. We all want to see light at the end of this tunnel.”