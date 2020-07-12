HUNTINGTON — A resolution to allocate CARES Act funds in Huntington will be presented to City Council on Monday for approval after being sent back to the council’s Community Development Block Grant Committee in early June.
The proposed resolution outlines changes to the city’s current annual action plans following the financial assistance from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The city receives funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG) and Emergency Solutions Grant Programs (ESG), each of which will provide separate funds for the city.
The CDBG coronavirus funds total $1,058,173 to be provided to the city, as well as $538,314 in ESG coronavirus aid.
The resolution allocates the CDBG dollars to entities like A.D. Lewis Community Center, Facing Hunger Foodbank, Huntington City Mission and Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, along with aid to general administration, public safety equipment, the Small Business Loan Assistance Program and the contingency fund.
Director of Development and Planning Scott Lemley said the city essentially acts as a “pass through” for ESG funds, which would go to the Cabell-Huntington-Wayne Continuum of Care, including Huntington City Mission, Branches Domestic Violence Shelter and the Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless.
“That’s for the Cabell-Huntington-Wayne Continuum of Care, so all we have to do is accept those dollars and then the Continuum of Care actually decides where those go,” he said at a previous meeting.
Public comment on the amendment was required for five days in accordance with the city of Huntington’s Citizen Participation Plan and HUD’s regulatory requirement and took place in June before its introductory appearance to council.
The proposal was fast-tracked for approval at the council’s June 8 meeting, but sent back to the CDBG Committee for further vetting.
City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 13, in City Council Chambers at City Hall.
The meeting is closed to the public in adherence to social distancing guidelines, but will be broadcast live online at www.cityofhuntington.com, on Xfinity Channel 24 and the City of Huntington, WV Facebook page.