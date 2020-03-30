HUNTINGTON — Just as the weather turns the perfect temperature to bring students out of the library and onto the fountain plaza or blankets on Buskirk Field in small groups hunkering down for the final push of the year, students are instead figuring out how to finish up their year home alone amid a growing pandemic.
Marshall University has suspended face-to-face courses for the remainder of the semester, including the first two summer sessions, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, joining universities and K-12 schools across the country.
The past two weeks, including spring break, professors have been working to transition their curriculum online — from art classes to chemistry.
The Marshall’s Online Learning Instructional Design Center held a boot camp for professors before they left for spring break.
Chris Sochor, instructional designer and manager of online learning, said the boot camp went really well, and they were able to maintain safe distances in the process.
“We surveyed faculty when we first found out we were moving online,” Sochor said. “We had approximately 140 who responded they were either extremely or very concerned about how to transition to an online environment. We were able to reach out to each instructor and offer some recommendations based on what department they were in.”
Sochor he heard concerns from several in the College of Arts and Media. How does one teach ceramics online?
“We talked about tools they can use so people can still show their art — especially if you think about seniors who have exhibitions as their final projects, we talked about using virtual classrooms through Blackboard or Zoom,” he said. “That way, students can do juried exhibits, but they are able to do them virtually.”
He said they stressed to faculty members to not reinvent the wheel, but to search for resources from the people who do online instruction regularly. Places like Facebook and YouTube were easy places to start, he said.
Sochor admitted there were a few professors who were totally overwhelmed by the new directive, but even not in a pandemic, the center is prepared to talk those professors through the process and find a solution that works for them.
“We continue to meet with them virtually — through email and over the phone,” Sochor said. “Because our expertise is online learning, we get this frequently because there is a growing number of online degree programs. We get faculty who have been requested to teach a course and don’t know where to start. We do this daily, so we were able to mobilize pretty quickly.”
Some students, though, will not be able to finish out their semester as planned, whether in person or online.
Student teachers throughout the K-12 school system are without a class to observe and teach with schools across the region currently closed. While West Virginia plans to reopen April 20 at the moment, there is still plenty of uncertainty whether students will be able to return to their classrooms this year.
Teresa Eagle, dean of the College of Education and Professional Development, said Marshall students are already ahead when it comes to licensure, so being out of their classrooms won’t prohibit anyone from becoming a fully licensed teacher.
“With very few exceptions, the students will be great to go,” Eagle said. “The only concern is those who haven’t finished one of the other requirements, like the Teacher Performance Assessment, but that can be done online.”
Eagle said the silver lining is these students are learning flexibility and how to think outside the box, which is important, she said, whether you are navigating a pandemic or not.
Sochor said he also sees a silver lining.
“We will have faculty who really see how the learning management system can really be used to offer content that students can work on at their own pace, freeing up more time teaching in the classroom, doing activities or seminar,” he said. “I think a lot after this will see the value of using a system like Blackboard to help supplement face-to-face classes — whenever we go back to face-to-face learning.”
Eagle said she did have concerns about students who did not have proper internet access or are just not used to online learning. She said COEP was working on a plan to provide them with assistance that will launch this week.
Sochor said tech equity was one of his top concerns, as well. He said they encouraged faculty to use low-tech tools, like email, as much as possible.