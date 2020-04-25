HUNTINGTON — Nearly 30 teachers and staff members at Central City Elementary School saw the smiling faces of their students for the first time in over a month on Friday afternoon during a school spirit parade through the school’s nearby communities.
“We just miss the kids,” Principal Jody Sowards said. “Our teachers have been working remotely, whether that be with instructional packets or Zoom meetings, but they just really miss the kids — seeing their smiles, being a part of their life. We just thought, ‘We want to do something that the kids may enjoy and the teachers can benefit from as well.’”
The parade began following grab-and-go lunch pickup at the school at about 12:30 p.m. Students and families were encouraged to show their “Cougar Pride” by wearing CCES gear while maintaining social distancing.
Sowards said he hopes the parade gives the kids and families something positive to remember during uncertain times.
“We just want the chance to see our parents and our kids, and we want to provide opportunities that kids will remember,” he said.
Although Sowards said he and the school’s teachers and staff have wanted to have an event like this for some time, the lack of “true neighborhoods” in the district posed some difficulties.
“All the traffic and logistics had to go into it, the amount of teachers and staff who wanted to participate,” Sowards said. “We appreciate all of our workers, and we just want to be able to see the smiles on these kids’ faces when they see their teachers.”