CEREDO — In effort to encourage residents to follow West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice's stay-at-home order, the Mayor of the town of Ceredo is following in the footsteps of many other municipal governments in shutting down public parks and recreation areas in town for the entire month of April.
In addition to the park closures, historical sites such as the Ramsdell House and Ceredo Museum will also be closed until at least May 1, when officials say they will re-assess the situation, according to a Wednesday news release.
All Town Board meetings, except for Town Council will be postponed until their normal meeting dates for the month of May.
Town Council will hold their regular meeting scheduled for Monday, April 6, but the meeting will be closed to the public. Residents may submit comments or items of public interest related to agenda items electronically to cityclerk@ceredowv.gov.
All Municipal Court hearings will be cancelled until May 5 and the Municipal Court Lobby will be closed to the public, in addition to the Town Hall lobby.
Residents needing access to the building to conduct essential business should call and schedule and appointment. Payment of utility bills or inquiries about utility service should be made online, by phone or by using the drop box located at the front of the Town Hall building.
Elderly or disabled residents in need of assistance with activities such as grocery shopping, obtaining food or other essentials or medical supplies should call 304-453-4675 and ask for Social Services.
Gatherings of six or more people are restricted within the Town, according to guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Governor. All residents are encourage to practice preventative health measures and to show social responsibility by maintaining a 6-foot distance during this crisis.