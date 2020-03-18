HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce has shared a list of local restaurants that remain open and are taking the necessary precautions to serve their patrons and prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, which is also known as COVID-19.
“While we have to take every necessary precaution to prevent the spread of this virus, we also need to be mindful of the economic harm these precautions are causing, especially with our restaurants,” said Bill Bissett, President & CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber, in a news release. “The Huntington region has a wonderful community of restaurants that have a wide variety of offerings and they are one of the attractions that brings people to our area. During these difficult times, I hope our Chamber members and the public will continue to support these local businesses any way they can, either through ordering food or purchasing gift cards.”
“Huntington’s restaurants are working hard to continue serving meals in a way that keeps people safe in this difficult time of social distancing,” said Dr. Michael Kilkenny, physician director with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. “There are still lots of great ways to continue to enjoy dishes from your favorite restaurant.”
The information below is subject to change. For the most up-to-date information, contact the restaurant directly.
- 21 at the Frederick, 940 4th Ave., Huntington, 304-529-0222
Hours of operation – Tue-Sat 5-11 p.m.
www.21atthefrederick.com
Delivery to curbside and home or business delivery within a reasonable distance. Contact us for gift cards and we’ll mail them to you.
- Buddy’s All American BBQ, 1537 3rd Ave., Huntington, 304-522-9869
Hours of operation – Mon-Sat 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sun noon-9 p.m.
www.wvbbq.com
Food can be ordered by phone, email or by visiting their website.
- Butter It Up, 809 3rd Ave., Huntington, 681-204-3510
Hours of operation – Mon-Fri 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sat 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sun 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
www.butteritup.com
Meal prep ordering platform at order.butteritup.com. Call our store for pickup or curbside delivery, and regular delivery between 9-2. We also use Grubhub, Doordash and Ubereatz during our non- delivering hours. We would prefer to use in house delivery whenever possible. We will deliver 10min drive from our building or farther for a larger order. We offer gift cards in $5 increments.
- Christopher’s Eats, 5340 U.S. 60, Huntington, 304-736-5520
Hours of operation – Wed-Thu 11am-9pm, Fri-Sat 11am-10pm, Sun 11am-3pm, Mon 11am-9pm, Closed Tue.
www.ChristophersEats.com
Orders can be placed by phone, Facebook or Instagram. Curbside pickup & delivery only. Gift cards are available.
- Fuel Counter, 809 3rd Ave., Huntington, (in the Market), 681-378-3155 and 6007 U.S. 60 East, Suite 314, Barboursville, 304-955-5649
Hours of operation – Mon-Sun 11am-8pm
www.thefuelcounter.com
Order by phone, website or downloading our App. We offer curbside pick up and have a drive thru window at our Barboursville location. Will be offering delivery in Huntington in near future. Gift cards are available at both locations in any denomination.
- Honeybaked Ham of Barboursville, 6007 U.S. 60 East, Suite 222, Barboursville, 304-733-4266 or fax 304-733-4269
Hours of operation – Mon-Fri 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
www.honeybaked.com
We prefer telephone orders, but can take online and fax orders. We offer home delivery ($10 charge with a $50 minimum order). Will do curbside pickup upon request and orders can be made through Grubhub. We offer gift cards in any denomination.
- HWY 55, 801 3rd Ave., Huntington, 681-378-6145 and 21 Tanyard Station, Barboursville, 304-955-5511
Hours of operation – Huntington Mon-Sun 11am-8pm & Barboursville 11am-9pm.
www.Hwy55.com
Both locations offer call ahead orders for curbside pick up. Doordash and GrubHub can be used for delivery at both locations. Huntington location has downtown delivery for offices during lunchtime, but must be within walking distance from our Huntington location. Both locations are also offering Free kids meals to school-aged children from 11am-2pm everyday.
- La Famiglia, 1327 6th Ave., Huntington, 304-523-1008
LaFamWV@gmail.com
Hours of operation – Tue-Sat 5pm-9pm
www.LaFamigliawv.com
Carryout orders are available Tues-Sat 4pm-9pm and can be ordered by phone, email or by visiting their website. Curbside is available in our back parking lot.
- Main Street on Central, 646 Central Ave., Barboursville, 304-955-5109
Hours of operation – Tue-Sat 4pm-8pm
Curbside and delivery is available. Customers are encouraged to pay by phone to limit contact. We offer gift cards.
- Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe, 857 3rd Ave., Huntington, 304-697-9800
Hours of operation – Sun-Thu 11am-10pm, Fri-Sat 11am-11pm
Check our Facebook page for more information. Call us for to go orders and we do offer curbside pickup. All our in house promos will be available through traditional carryout only and not valid with third party delivery services.
- Nomada Bakery, 210 11th St., Suite 15, Huntington, WV – Main Building at Heritage Station, 681-204-5528
Hours of operation – Mon-Sat 9am-3pm
www.nomadabakery.com
Order by phone. We offer curbside service, home delivery from 4-7pm in the Downtown, Highlawn & Southside neighborhoods. Please place delivery orders before 3pm each day. Our menu will be posted on Facebook & Instagram. We offer gift cards.
- Oscar’s Breakfast, Burgers & Brews, 6007 U.S. 60 East, Suite 220, Barboursville, 304-948-6916
Hours of operation – Mon-Thu 8am-9pm, Fri-Sat 8am-10pm, Sun 9am-9pm
www.oscarsbbb.com
Order by phone, website, Facebook page (Facebook.com/oscarsbbb), or download our app of IPhone or Android (search oscarsbbb). We offer curbside pickup. Delivery orders are limited to orders placed online only. All food, packaged beer and growlers are available for pickup. Gift cards, shirts, beer glasses and beanies are available for sale. Visit our online store at our website.
- Sheetz, 2251 5th Ave., Huntington, 304-525-6755; 740 6th Ave., Huntington, 681-378-3948; 432 18th St. West, Huntington, 304-429-1037
Hours of operation – 24/7
www.sheetz.com
Order by phone, online or through the Sheetz app. Drive thru window at our Fifth Avenue location. Gift cards are available.
- Stewart’s Drive Inn, 2445 5th Ave., Huntington, 304-529-3647 and 1025 Oak St., Kenova, 304-453-3647
Hours of operation – Mon-Sun 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
www.StewartsHotdogs.com
Orders accepted by phone. Carhop service. Business, office & hospital delivery within a 5 miles radius. We offer gift cards – Get a $30 gift card for $25.
The Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce is an association of more than 550 businesses working together to make the Cabell and Wayne County area a better place to live and do business. The Chamber actively promotes area member businesses, works on community and regional issues, and advocates for business on governmental and legislative issues.