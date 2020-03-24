Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, many events have been canceled or postponed, and businesses or other gathering places closed. If you planned to attend a meeting, event or any type of gathering, verify its status prior to attending.
- Huntington Old Time Dance and Music has canceled its Saturday, April 11, dance. Plans are in place to have a full dance schedule coming back this fall. Check for future announcements on Facebook, emails and in The Herald-Dispatch.
- Cabell County Schools advises that all TACS Testing and Civil Service Testing has been suspended at this time.
- All recycling at the Putnam County Courthouse and other recycling programs sponsored by the Putnam County Solid Waste Authority will be temporarily suspended as of Monday, March 23. This is to ensure the health and safety of employees, volunteers and the public.
- The Cabell County Library has completely closed all branches until further notice. Patrons are encouraged to keep checked out material; fees will be waived.
- Recovery Point West Virginia’s HER Place Fashion Show fundraiser originally scheduled for April 25 has been canceled. Financial contributions can also be made to Recovery Point HER Place and mailed to Recovery Point Admin Office at 900 20th St. Huntington, WV 25703.