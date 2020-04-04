HUNTINGTON — With a lot of people working from home and amid social distancing mandates, several child care centers in the area have closed their doors. But instead of sitting empty, many of these facilities are instead opening up to provide care for children of essential workers.
Parents who are essential workers, regardless of income, can now apply for child care assistance from the state.
“It really is in their best interest to reach out to us and get the paperwork,” said Cristie Dunbar, executive director of Link Child Care Resource & Referral Center. “It’s another financial burden we can take off their shoulders for the time being.”
Families can contact Link, which can now email applications. Case managers will process applications and provide families with certification they are essential.
Child care centers that are licensed by the state can apply to care for children of essential workers. Dunbar said Tuesday there were eight child care centers and about 10 family care centers, but the list is updated hourly.
She said it’s been hard to gauge the need, but her organization has seen a massive influx of applications from essential workers who had never had a case with them before.
And thanks to the strict guidelines child care centers already follow, Dunbar said there should be no concerns about sending children to the facilities during the pandemic.
“They have also been encouraged to meet parents at the door and to have no parents in the classroom,” Dunbar said. “Use hand sanitizer as they come in and leave.”
Dunbar said normal guidelines also promote a lot of hand-washing, so they naturally should be washing hands frequently.
Russ Gothan, a member of the Kiwanis Child Care Center board of directors, said the facility wants to help in some way. They are considering opening up for essential workers if there is a demand for it, but if not, he said they could offer their space for other uses if necessary, like possible quarantine space.
“We want to help in any way we can,” he said.
To contact Link for an application for child care, call 304-523-9540 or 800-894-9540. The Huntington office located at 611 7th Ave. serves Cabell, Wayne, Mason and Putnam counties.