Eleven-year-old Max Flick receives a COVID-19 vaccine from Kayla Dunfee as the Cabell-Huntington Health Department begins offering vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 on Nov. 4, 2021, at its COVID-19 Vaccine Center in Barboursville.
Eleven-year-old Max Flick receives a COVID-19 vaccine from Kayla Dunfee as the Cabell-Huntington Health Department begins offering vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 on Nov. 4, 2021, at its COVID-19 Vaccine Center in Barboursville.
Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch
This October 2021 photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium.
Dr. Michael Kilkenny, chief executive officer and health officer for the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, said that though the health department does not have statistics on the vaccination status of people in the county, he believes the number of vaccinated children “can only have fallen.”
With back-to-school season just around the corner, students are required to be up to date on vaccinations to return. In an attempt to help, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department is offering the needed vaccines.
“We are recommending and making available COVID vaccines along with the back-to-school vaccines so that we try to catch everybody up who’s missed their opportunity so far in either one of those,” Kilkenny said.
COVID-19 boosters are also available for any child 5 years and older who has already received previous doses of the vaccine. The vaccinations are available now, but Kilkenny said he expects to see an increase in participants once August begins.
“While (COVID-19) transmission is high in our county, we’re recommending that all people mask when they’re in public indoor spaces,” Kilkenny said. “If we are still high when school starts, we will recommend masking in indoor spaces … I don’t anticipate that being a mandate.”
With no mask mandates or social distancing planned, Cabell County Schools Risk Manager Tim Stewart said it’s important that students keep up with their health.
“(That includes) being vigilant as far as symptoms are concerned,” Stewart said. “Don’t just assume that it’s allergies. Don’t just assume that it’s nothing because no one else in the family is sick. You know that that’s the key — to get things identified early so you’re not spreading.”
Keeping up with and identifying symptoms early is the best way to combat the spread, Stewart added. People should continue to wash their hands often and make use of the hand sanitizer stations in the schools.
He also said the cleaning process will remain the same, making sure everything is sanitized in the schools.
Earlier this month, the World Health Organization and UNICEF said 25 million children last year failed to get vaccinated against diptheria, tetanus and pertussis, largely because the coronavirus pandemic disrupted regular health services or triggered misinformation about vaccines, The Associated Press reported.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.