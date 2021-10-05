HUNTINGTON — This year’s Christmas parade in Huntington has been canceled.
The Christmas Parade of Lights, organized annually by the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, will not take place in 2021 due to health concerns surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and surges linked to the virus.
Calling the parade “a beloved tradition,” officials said public health and safety had to be prioritized over the event. The parade was canceled in 2020 over similar concerns.
“Our hope is 2022 will be a better year all around and the Christmas Parade of Lights will be back bigger and better,” Robin Turnbull, membership director of the Chamber of Commerce, said in a news release.
The Chamber is working with local health professionals to monitor COVID-19 and ensure that other events can be hosted with the necessary precautions in place.
The Christmas Parade of Lights isn’t the only parade to fall victim to the pandemic. In September, officials announced that this year’s Huntington Fire Prevention Parade had been canceled because of “the rise in positive cases of COVID-19 in Cabell County.” That parade had been scheduled for Oct. 4.
