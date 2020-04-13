BARBOURSVILLE — Pastor Greg Wagoner said he is used to people shouting “amen” while he delivers his annual Easter sermon, but Sunday was the first time he was met by a chorus of car horns instead.
Wagoner, pastor of Fellowship Baptist Church of Barboursville, helped organize a drive-in theater church service that adhered to social distancing practices amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. More than 300 cars parked one space apart from each other at the Huntington Mall while people tuned into Wagoner’s sermon on the radio.
Easter Sunday is an important holiday in the Christian faith and a time when many families would normally be dressing in their best clothes to attend church services. However, the ongoing epidemic has led to the cancellation or alteration of services, with many churches deciding to broadcast online.
When it came to planning Sunday’s event, Wagoner said his church wanted to do something different.
“We had moved to online services strictly for our church,” he said. “But for this holiday and this season, we wanted to try to do something that was memorable and was something that folks would personally feel an engagement in.”
Originally, Wagoner said the plan was to hold his drive-in service in the parking lot of his church. However, that plan fizzled after realizing that cars would not have enough room to space out and they would have to host multiple services.
That’s when planners realized the Huntington Mall would be the perfect place to hold such a service since it has been closed amid the virus outbreak. Wagoner said Sunday’s service received the blessing of the Village of Barboursville and the Huntington Mall. Parishioners from all churches were encouraged to attend, and people were asked to order take-out food from one of the several restaurants still open in the village.
“Once Barboursville and the Huntington Mall were in for it, it just began to steamroll after that, and the Lord really took it to a great place,” Wagoner said.
Laura Dickinson, of Teays Valley, W.Va., brought her four children and two dogs to the service. It was a good break from the all the video conferencing they have been doing for work, school and keeping up with relatives.
“It feels so good to be out of the house, to just see people, hear live music and worship with people even though we are in our cars,” she said.
Sunday’s service featured music by the Jason Lovins Band and was made possible by the Creative Audio Visual Group of Ona.