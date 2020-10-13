HUNTINGTON – The City of Huntington has established a phone line to help link some Huntington businesses with personal protective equipment needed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
According to city communications director Bryan Chambers, the personal protective equipment will be offered free of charge by the city to any business with 100 or fewer employees starting Wednesday.
A dedicated phone line has been established and will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to take orders. The requests will be put together, and a representative from the City’s Finance Department will notify the business the times the items can be picked up from the Mayor’s Office at City Hall.
The PPE available ranges from disposable masks, hand sanitizer, packages of disinfectant wipes, individual sanitizing wipes, gloves and protective eyewear. It will be provided free while supplies last.
Business owners can request the equipment at 304-696-5536.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said helping one another through the struggling times is in “true Huntington spirit.”
“Our businesses have had to make significant changes to their operations during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. “City council and I are committed to doing everything we can to provide them with financial relief and support.”
Earlier this year the City of Huntington distributed free PPE to businesses in the city. Williams, council members and other city employees delivered PPE to more than 100 small businesses in June in the midst of the pandemic at a time when the equipment was hard to obtain.