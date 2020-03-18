HUNTINGTON — The city of Huntington is seeking to pass a tax and fee relief package to help residents and businesses cope with financial burdens from the novel coronavirus outbreak.
In an announcement Wednesday, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams asked to waive refuse fees for residents and business and occupation taxes for retail shops and restaurants for 90 days.
Williams’ proposal will be delivered as an ordinance to the city’s Administration and Finance Committee meeting Monday, March 23. If approved, the proposed ordinance will be fast-tracked to City Council for a first reading that same day. City Council will then vote on a second reading in a special-call meeting March 31.
“Everybody in the community is being asked to step up and have each other’s back. Well, this is one way we can do it immediately,” Williams said.
Council Chairman Mark Bates said he will urge his fellow council members to support the ordinance. The city’s finances are strong enough to handle the loss of revenue from the refuse fees and B&O taxes during those 90 days, he said.
“We have a wonderful working relationship with the administration over the last few years to get fiscally responsible, and we have the ability to make some adjustments,” he said. “I am proud to work with the mayor on that.”
Williams said financial woes in years past led the city to develop a “tsunami-proof” budget able to weather any unexpected financial hardships.
“We will have to tighten up on our expenses, but fortunately we have built a pretty resilient budget right now,” he said. “We went through some pretty wicked times three years ago when we had to have some layoffs. We made some very aggressive moves to bring our budget balanced and that we have some flexibility.”
If approved by council members March 31, refuse fees and B&O taxes will be waived until June 30. After that, Williams said City Council will explore whether to extend the relief period or take other actions.
Williams said the city is being advised by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department and all decisions made will be based on public health and science rather than politics or for economic reasons.
The most important thing everyone can do during the crisis is to follow health precautions and to look after one another. It is a frightening time, but residents should not be fearful, he said.
“There’s one thing in Huntington that we always do, and that’s how we have been as resilient as we are, that we’ve always had each other’s back,” he said. “That’s one thing we can depend upon in Huntington, and frankly I think the nation, and for that matter even the world, can learn from Huntington.”