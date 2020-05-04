HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington will reward city employees on the front lines of the COVID-19 epidemic with a one-time, extra-duty payment this spring.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams on Monday announced a $900 payment will be given to all members of the city’s three collective bargaining units (the Fraternal Order of Police Gold Star Lodge 65, the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 298 and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 598) and administrative employees who have not worked remotely.
Administrative employees who have rotated their work schedule to work remotely will receive a one-time, 50% payment.
“It is important to underscore that we can afford to make this one-time payment because of the support by City Council of the stalwart attention to fiscal discipline driven by my leadership team and our city employees both before and during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Williams said.
Approximately 285 employees will receive the payment, which will cost more than $200,000 and come from the city's budget. The payment will be paid to all eligible employees at the second pay period of the month on May 15.
The city has not laid off or furloughed any employees because of the epidemic. Previously, Williams said the city's budget was strong enough to pay salaries amid a downturn in revenues.
City Council members approved the city's $58.3 million budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year in March. The budget included a 5% wage increase for all non-union employees and raise increases for union members representing the city’s police, fire and public works departments.