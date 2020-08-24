HUNTINGTON — Approximately 6,200 Marshall University students are taking face-to-face classes this semester across the university’s campuses. Classes began Monday.
Most sophomore, junior and senior classes have been moved to virtual learning — real-time class over the computer. Freshmen and graduate students are having more face-to-face classes, along with courses like labs and other things that can’t be taught virtually.
Approximately 1,500 students are living in residence halls on the Huntington campus.
“I walked around campus several times today, and was glad to see our students wearing their masks and practicing social distancing,” said university President Jerome Gilbert, in a statement.
“And, while it is premature to say we will be successful staying face-to-face in the long run, I can say that today has certainly exceeded my expectations and gives me hope for the fall semester, as well as for a football season.”
All students, faculty and staff returning to campus have been tested for COVID-19.
According to Tracy Smith, director of environmental health and safety, not all test results are back yet but so far, less than 1% of the 3,200 students and employees who have completed the required fall COVID-19 testing process have tested positive.
“We are currently at a positivity rate of just .2%, which is just outstanding,” Smith said in a release. “We know we can expect some more positives as the test results continue to come in, but we are encouraged so far. Our students are doing a great job being mindful of the guidelines and protocols, and if we can continue to watch out for one another as we have over the past few days, I think we can be optimistic about having as normal a semester as possible.”
Students living in the residence halls who test positive will quarantine in Holderby Hall, where the university had already stopped housing students last year. Up to 200 students can stay there.
Marshall is posting results of testing on its website, www.marshall.edu/coronavirus/. As of Aug. 20, there were 11 active cases.