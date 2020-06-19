Essential reporting in volatile times.

A sign honors the Class of 2020 as Huntington High seniors pick up graduation items via drive-thru on April 29 at Huntington High School.

 Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Graduating seniors who live in the city or attend a high school in Huntington will be honored with a parade Friday, June 19, ahead of their graduation ceremonies this summer.

The parade, organized by the city of Huntington, will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the 29th Street side of the St. Mary’s Center for Education parking lot, and seniors participating are asked to arrive no later than 1 p.m.

The parade will travel west through Huntington and end up back at the St. Mary’s Center for Education at its conclusion. The Huntington Police Department will escort the vehicles through town and will ensure proper traffic control is in place.

Students participating are asked to decorate their vehicles. The Tri-State Transit Authority will provide a trolley for students who do not have their own vehicle to ride in during the parade.

