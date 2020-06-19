HUNTINGTON — Graduating seniors who live in the city or attend a high school in Huntington will be honored with a parade Friday, June 19, ahead of their graduation ceremonies this summer.
The parade, organized by the city of Huntington, will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the 29th Street side of the St. Mary’s Center for Education parking lot, and seniors participating are asked to arrive no later than 1 p.m.
The parade will travel west through Huntington and end up back at the St. Mary’s Center for Education at its conclusion. The Huntington Police Department will escort the vehicles through town and will ensure proper traffic control is in place.
Students participating are asked to decorate their vehicles. The Tri-State Transit Authority will provide a trolley for students who do not have their own vehicle to ride in during the parade.