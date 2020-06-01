As the state of West Virginia begins the process of re-opening businesses, Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences leadership and staff have announced expectations to begin welcoming guests back to the center soon.
Public access to the Clay Center’s Discovery and Art Museum is being evaluated currently. The center’s management is working to adhere to the guidelines set forth by state government and health authorities, including limiting gatherings to no more than 25, no access to touch displays, no congregated/play areas and other measures. With the new measures in place, the hope is that the Clay Center will be able to open to the public in early summer.
However, staff members look forward to welcoming patrons back a little earlier in several ways:
n Summer Camps: Beginning June 15, the Clay Center will offer summer camp programming to budding explorers, artists, engineers and scientists.
Camps will be offered with limited capacity and held in self-contained classrooms with physical distancing protocols in place.
Students will have the ability to experience the traditional aspects of summer camp programs centered around themes such as chemistry, art and science discoveries; 3D printing; art exploration; robotics and more.
n Art Workshops, Classes and Small Group Tours: Adult- and teen-focused programming will be conducted in the Juliet Art Museum, led by Clay Center staff and local artists. These courses and exhibit tours will follow the same procedures of limited capacity and physical distancing.
As mentioned, in accordance with the governor’s guidelines for re-opening museums, public access to the Avampato Discovery Museum is not available until these restrictions are lifted. Similarly, performances and large gatherings will not be offered at the Clay Center until cleared by public officials.
Clay Center staff are working with artists to reschedule performances.
“As you can imagine, I am just as anxious as you to open the curtains in the Maier Foundation Performance Hall; however, we know that a brief intermission is what is in the best interests of our patrons, staff and performers. We will continue to follow local and state government guidelines and the advice of experts and will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so,” said Clay Center President and CEO Al Najjar in a media release.
“Through every development of the COVID-19 crisis, the safety and health of our patrons and employees has been our first priority,” Najjar added. “As we begin the process of reopening the center, it remains at the forefront of our decision making.”
As these decisions are made and plans developed, additional details regarding camps, workshops, and programming will be made available soon. This information, including online registration, will be available via the Clay Center website at www.theclaycenter.org and on official Clay Center social media sites.