HUNTINGTON — With schools closed and children cooped up in compliance with social distancing guidelines, David Trowbridge, founder of the historical website and smartphone app Clio and associate professor of history at Marshall University, took his two daughters on an exploration of Huntington’s past from the safety of his own vehicle.
“They have picked up on what’s going on; they’re scared and they know people are getting sick,” Trowbridge said of his children’s understanding of the novel coronavirus pandemic. “But I got them in the car, and I created a medical history of Huntington tour, and it gave them some reassurance.”
Clio is a web-based nonprofit that allows educators and institutions to design GPS-guided mobile tours for exploring local history, with information, photos and narration, as well as virtual explorations of locations across the country.
Trowbridge used Clio to customize the medical-themed tour, beginning in parking lots where his daughters were able to view pictures of hospitals and landmarks that previously stood there, winding up at Huntington’s current medical facilities to complete the lesson.
“It’s the first time I’ve been able to explain to them what history is in a way they fully understood, and it gave them a sense of hope,” he said. “And it’s a social distanced, safe thing to do to get out into the world.”
Trowbridge said the GPS features, which offer over 700 walking and driving tours, are only one of Clio’s multiple options — the website also houses advanced search abilities to view related topics of interest for over 30,000 monuments, museums and landmarks.
“It works from any location. You can browse, you can sit in the house and you can explore your city. You could explore anywhere in the United States,” Trowbridge said.
“If you’re really motivated, you could create an entry with your kids — that could be a history assignment for the week.”
Trowbridge said the guided “Historic Homes of Huntington” tour has been a great hit so far, as well as virtual tours of Marshall University and Heritage Farm Museum and Village.
“I hope Clio will help museums, in a time like this, share their story,” Trowbridge said. “The virtual tour of Heritage Farm is just incredible.”
While Clio provides an excellent opportunity for families to delve into the history of Huntington and surrounding areas, Trowbridge said he hopes people take this time of uncertainty as a chance to learn from the past.
“I’ve had these moments when I’m using Clio where I have goosebumps — you see a picture of Marshall students challenging segregation, and you’re standing right there where it happened,” he said. “In a time like this, we can learn from the past. When staring out into uncharted waters, our best guide is what has happened in the past.”
Clio is free to the public, and more information can be found online at www.theclio.com.