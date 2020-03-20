HUNTINGTON — Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, many events have been canceled or postponed, and many businesses and offices have been closed. If you planned to attend a meeting, event or any type of gathering, or visit a private business or government office, first verify its status online or by phone.
- As of Friday, B’nai Sholom Congregation (in-person) services are suspended until further notice. However, Saturday morning Shabbat services will be livestreamed beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21. Beginning next Friday, March 27, weekly Friday night Shabbat services will be streamed at 6 p.m.
- The 2020 Nelsonville Music Festival in Nelsonville, Ohio, is being postponed until 2021.
- The Barboursville Civil War Days event, scheduled for May 1-3, has been canceled for this year.
- All support groups and classes at St. Mary’s Medical Center have been canceled through March and April, with the exception of foot screenings.
- Mountwest Community and Technical College has canceled May graduation ceremonies.
- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Vital Registration Office at 350 Capitol St. in Charleston was closed to the public beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, until further notice. The general public can still access certified copies of birth, death and marriage certificates by mail or online at www.vitalchek.com. Funeral homes can drop off death certificates Monday through Friday at the Diamond Building security desk. Contractors and others who have business with other DHHR offices in the Diamond Building can enter through the normal sign-in process.